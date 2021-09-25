Bears vs. Browns game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET. While both 1-1 teams will be looking for their second win of the season, the big storyline in this one is Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields making his first professional start. An exciting dual-threat talent, he should give Chicago’s offense some excitement.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chicago Bears-Cleveland Browns matchup in Week 3 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Browns Week 3 odds

Spread: Browns -7.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Browns - 350, Bears +270

Our picks for Bears vs. Browns

Pick against the spread: Bears +7.5

Justin Fields is making his first NFL start in this one, which is really exciting for long-suffering Bears fans, but makes it harder to pick this game. But he’s a better quarterback than Andy Dalton. Fields can create plays with his feet too. The Browns let Tyrod Taylor score a rushing touchdown last week in a 31-21 win over the Texans, a game that was probably closer than it should have been.

Another thing working in favor of the Bears this week is their defense. It’s a top five unit against the run, which is the bread and butter of the Browns offense. With Jarvis Landry out and Odell Beckham likely to be limited if he does play, it’ll be harder for them to move the ball via the air to balance out the effect of Chicago’s defense.

Cleveland is 1-5 against the spread in their last six home games too. The Bears shouldn’t have a problem keeping this one within a touchdown.

Over/under X points: Over 45 points

This one’s even trickier with Fields making his first start, but let’s give him the benefit of the doubt. He is definitely better than Andy Dalton, and with his running ability, that gives Chicago’s offense another dimension. The Browns have been over 45 points in every game this season. The Bears have done it once.

Preferred player prop: Darnell Mooney over 38.5 receiving yards (-130)

Mooney’s in prime position with Fields starting. He’s already tied for the team lead with 15 targets, and he’s coming off a six-catch, 66-yard outing last week. Now he’s actually got a quarterback who can get the ball down the field so he can make big plays. Mooney caught two passes on four targets for 33 yards after Fields came into the game late in the second quarter last week. He should easily finish with more than the 38.5 the books are giving him.

