Ravens vs. Lions game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The schedule isn’t doing any favors for the Detroit Lions to start the season. This week, they’ll play host to the Baltimore Ravens, who are riding high after a dramatic win over the Chiefs on Sunday night. Baltimore’s a big favorite in this one, and it could still feature plenty of scoring. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Baltimore Ravens-Detroit Lions matchup in Week 3 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Lions Week 3 odds

Spread: Ravens -8

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Ravens -435, Lions +330

Our picks for Ravens vs. Lions

Pick against the spread: Ravens -8

Jackson gave everyone a scare late in the week when he missed practice on Thursday. Despite some chatter that it was due to a sore hip from an end zone flip in last week’s win over the Chiefs, it was actually described by the team as a stomach illness. All signs point to him playing this week, which should mean an easy win for the Ravens.

And if you’re worried about a trap game, the Ravens are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after a win. They’re also 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against a team with a losing record.

Over/under 50 points: Over 50

Whatever their faults, the Lions have been able to put up a few points in garbage time this season, racking up 33 points against the 49ers in Week 1 and 17 in a blowout loss to the Packers last week. We should also point out that the Ravens have hit the over in five of their last seven.

Preferred player prop: Jared Goff over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+120)

The Ravens have given up 68 points in two games. That number includes a game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but it’s not a defense immune to opposing passers. They won’t have to keep their foot on the gas in this one either, giving Goff a little room to work in the second half. Goff has five touchdown passes on the season, three in the opener and two last week. He should be able to add a couple more this week.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.