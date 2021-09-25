Cardinals vs. Jaguars game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals travel cross country to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, September 26th at 1:00 ET. The Cardinals enter this matchup 2-0 with their most recent win being against the Minnesota Vikings where they barely eeked out a win 34-33. The Jaguars haven’t had the same hot start to their season as they have started 0-2. They looked better against the Denver Broncos last week, only losing by 10, but they are going to have to improve greatly to compete in this one.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cardinals-Jaguars matchup in Week 3 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Jaguars Week 3 odds

Spread: ARI -7.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: ARI -380, JAX +290

Our picks for Cardinals vs. Jaguars

Pick against the spread: Cardinals -7.5

The Cardinals should be expected to cover in this one. For one, the Cardinals are the better team on paper, but they have been able to take care of business early in the season. The new era of the Jaguars hasn’t gotten off to the best start especially with their season-opening loss to division rival Houston. The Jaguars have lost both of their games this season by at least 10 points so look for the Cardinals to cover here.

Over/under 51.5 points: OVER 51.5

The Cardinals are scoring the second-most points on offense at 36 points per game. I don’t doubt their ability to score, and I don’t think Jacksonville will put up much of a fight at stopping them. The Cardinals themselves are giving up about 23 points per game themselves so I think there is enough offense here to hit the Over. Even if the Jaguars only get down the field for a few field goals, the Cardinals should be no strangers to the end zone.

Preferred player prop: Marvin Jones Jr. OVER 4.5 receptions

This game could get ugly for the Jaguars and this means that they will be pass-heavy yet again. Jones has developed quite the early rapport with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jones has been targeted 20 times through two games and has 11 receptions with five in Week 1 and six in Week 2. The Jaguars are going to be relying on Jones to help them get down the field and he should be expected to be heavily involved in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.