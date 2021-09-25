Chargers vs. Chiefs game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers head to Kansas City, Missouri to take on the Chiefs in this AFC West matchup on Sunday, September 26th at 1:00 ET. Both teams are entering this one at 1-1. The Chargers beat the Washington Football Team by four in Week 1 and lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 by three points. The Chiefs won a close game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 33-29, but they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 36-35.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for LA Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup in Week 3 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 3 odds

Spread: KC -6.5

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: LAC +250, KC -320

Our picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs

Pick against the spread: LAC +6.5

The Chiefs yet again have one of the best offenses in the NFL. They are scoring 34 points per game, but the Chargers' defense has been stout. The Chargers have had two close games so far this season, and are making a season so far out of limiting offenses to play at their speed. I think the Chargers have the ability to hang with the Chiefs and have sported the better defense so far.

Over/under 54.5 points: OVER 54.5

This game is interesting in that both games that the Chargers have played would have been well under this line while both Chiefs games would hit the over. I think that the offenses take over and this one turns into a shootout. Even though the Chargers defense is giving up the seventh-fewest points on defense, the Chiefs are coming off of a close loss. They are going to be fired up and Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert is going to have to go pass-heavy to keep up with the Chiefs.

Preferred player prop: Austin Ekeler OVER 4.5 receptions

I know that this pick is skewed by his first game this season where he didn’t receive a single target. The Chargers followed that up by getting Ekeler super involved in their Week 2 contest. Ekeler caught all nine of his targets for 61 yards. Obviously, this line is sitting right in the middle of his two performances, but I like the over in this one as the Chargers offense is going to have to go pass-heavy to keep up with Mahomes and the Chiefs.

