Saints vs. Patriots game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints head north to take on the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Massachusetts on Sunday, September 26th at 1:00 ET. The Saints are coming off a blowout loss to the division rival Carolina Panthers, and are 1-1 through two games. The Patriots started the season losing a close one to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 but bounced back with a win against the New York Jets.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the New Orleans Saints-New England Patriots matchup in Week 3 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Patriots Week 3 odds

Spread: NE -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: NO +140, NE -160

Our picks for Saints vs. Patriots

Pick against the spread: NE -3

The Saints have had just about the biggest rollercoaster to their season that you could imagine. In Week 1, they forced the reigning MVP out of the game in the fourth quarter because they were blowing out the Green Bay Packers by so much. Then in Week 2, they lost by 19 to Sam Darnold and the Panthers. While the Patriots defense feasted on rookie Zach Wilson last week, Jameis Winston wasn’t super inspiring in Week 2. I like the Patriots to cover in a close game.

Over/under 42.5 points: UNDER 42.5

The combined totals of the four games between these teams this season have hit the under every week. Even with three blowout wins between them, no total went above 41 points. These offenses are still getting on track and their defenses are better. This one will likely be an ugly game to watch without a lot of points scored. I like the under.

Preferred player prop: Alvin Kamara OVER 58.5 rushing yards

The New England Patriots are allowing over 100 yards per game on the ground so far this season. While Kamara only had eight rushing attempts last week, he was facing the best run defense in the league. The Saints also got blown out with Kamara not involved so he will likely have a bigger role in their offense this week. With the points low and this one expected to be a defensive struggle, this will keep Kamara on the ground the whole game.

