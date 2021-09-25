Falcons vs. Giants game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants are both on the verge of having their respective seasons careen into a ditch early. Both would love nothing more than pick up a much-needed win when facing each other on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Falcons-Giants matchup in Week 3 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Giants Week 3 odds

Spread: Giants -3

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Giants -150, Falcons +130

Our picks for Falcons vs. Giants

Pick against the spread: Giants -3

The Giants cost themselves a winnable game against the Washington Football Team last Thursday but saw one of the better performances of Daniel Jones young career. Between their third-year quarterback showing signs of improvement and a healthy Saquon Barkley, they should be able to cover at home against a hopeless Falcons bunch.

Over/under 47.5 points: O47.5

The onus is on the Falcons not putting up a complete dud offensively like in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They showed a pulse in the second half of last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Cordarrelle Patterson providing a spark and Kyle Pitts showing off his skills. Atlanta will be able to put some points on the board to get the over cleared.

Preferred player prop: Saquon Barkley O61.5

With 10 days of rest since the Washington game, this could be the official “I’m back” game for Saquon. I expect him to cross 61.5 yards with ease in this one.

