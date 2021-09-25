Bengals vs. Steelers game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

We’ll see a battle of two AFC North teams coming off a loss on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Heinz Field to meet their old friends in the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bengals-Steelers matchup in Week 3 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Steelers Week 3 odds

Spread: Steelers -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Steelers -180, Bengals +155

Our picks for Bengals vs. Steelers

Pick against the spread: Bengals +3

Despite a brutal stretch in last week’s game where Joe Burrow threw three interceptions on three consecutive passes, the Bengals still managed to finish within three points of the Chicago Bears in the loss. I anticipate that the second-year QB and his team will bounce back with a better performance on Sunday and be dead even with the Steel Curtain.

Over/under 44 points: U44

44 is a perfect total considering both of Pittsburgh’s games have fallen under that threshold. The offense is still trying to get revved up and it may take them a few more weeks before they get into full gear. Another under is the play.

Preferred player prop: Joe Mixon O21.5 receiving yards

Mixon caught just one pass for two yards in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears, a dropoff from the four catches he hauled in against Minnesota in Week 1. The Bengals are going to want to cut get him more looks in the passing game to alleviate the pressure from Burrow having to throw into traffic. Mixon will factor into the pass game in a big way on Sunday.

