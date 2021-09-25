Packers vs. 49ers game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers meet on Sunday night in Week 3 with both squads coming off wins in Week 2. The Packers bounced back from a Week 1 loss with a victory over the Lions while the 49ers had to gut out a win over the Eagles. Head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur have faced off three times as leaders of these teams, with the former holding a 2-1 edge.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Green Bay Packers-San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. 49ers Week 3 odds

Spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Packers +150, 49ers -170

Our picks for Packers vs. 49ers

Pick against the spread: 49ers -3

San Francisco has significant injuries in the running game, but the rest of the roster is largely intact. The 49ers have the pass rush to both Aaron Rodgers, something the Saints and Buccaneers were able to do well in recent seasons in victories over Green Bay. Jimmy Garoppolo has been efficient to start the season, something that bodes well for San Francisco’s style of play. Take the home team here.

Over/under 50 points: Over

The Packers are missing Za’Darius Smith on defense, something the 49ers can expose. San Francisco’s run game should still be effective and Garoppolo was solid against Green Bay in his previous outing. Rodgers will make enough plays to put points on the board for the Packers after having a good showing last week against the Lions.

Preferred player prop: George Kittle over 60.5 receiving yards (-115)

Kittle averaged 79.5 yards per game in two career contests against Green Bay. He’s been good to start this season coming off an injury. His lack of targets through two games is worrying, especially with the emergence of Deebo Samuel, but Kittle seems due for a monster game. This primetime outing could be it.

