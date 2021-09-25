Seahawks vs. Vikings game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, September 26th at 4:25 ET. The Seahawks head into this one 1-1 with a win over the Indianapolis Colts, and then a late-game loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Vikings are 0-2 and looking to get into the win column after suffering a surprising loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and a late-game loss of their own in Week 2 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Seattle Seahawks-Minnesota Vikings matchup in Week 3 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Vikings Week 3 odds

Spread: SEA -1.5

Point total: 55

Moneyline: SEA -125, MIN +105

Our picks for Seahawks vs. Vikings

Pick against the spread: SEA -1.5

The Seahawks are heading into this one healthier than the Vikings. Star running back Dalvin Cook for the Vikings is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to play. Russell Wilson for the Seahawks has gotten off to a great start and has the Seahawks' offense rolling. The Vikings are giving up the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL and the wide receiver duo of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf should feast in this one.

Over/under 55 points: OVER 55

Both of these teams have defenses that struggle and offenses that like to put up points. The Vikings offense is putting up 30.5 points per game which is the sixth most in the NFL while the Seahawks are scoring 24.5 points per game which has them at 17th. Even with Cook questionable, both of the quarterbacks in this game are known to air the football out and this one could likely be a shootout.

Preferred player prop: Adam Theilen OVER 5.5 receptions

Dalvin Cook is dealing with an ankle injury and even if he is able to go on Sunday, it can be expected that he won’t have his normal workload. This will cause the Vikings to be more pass-heavy in their game plan. Throw in that the game script is likely to favor the pass for the Vikings later in the game and I think Thielen hits the over here. He has 15 receptions so far this season through two games so adding on another six shouldn’t be an issue for him.

