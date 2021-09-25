Dolphins vs. Raiders game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

Don’t look now, but the Las Vegas Raiders are starting to get a little respect. And they deserve it after starting the season with big wins over the Ravens and Steelers, both times as underdogs. This week the Raiders are finally the favorites, and they shouldn’t have too many problems with a visiting Miami Dolphins team. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Miami Dolphins-Las Vegas Raiders matchup in Week 3 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Raiders Week 3 odds

Spread: Raiders -4.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Raiders -210, Dolphins +175

Our picks for Dolphins vs. Raiders

Pick against the spread: Raiders -4.5

Anything can happen in the NFL, and the Raiders are definitely one of the most anything-can-happen teams, but they shouldn’t have too many problems against a Dolphins team forced to turn to backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett this week. Their regular starter, Tua Tagovailoa, is out with broken ribs.

Over/under 44 points: Under 44

The Raiders have scored 59 points this season, averaging nearly 30 points per game so far. Defensively, they did let the Ravens score 27, but held the Steelers to just 17 last week. Miami has scored just 17 points this season, after getting shut out by the Bills last week. It’s not going to get any easier to put points on the board with Brissett at quarterback this week.

Preferred player prop: Henry Ruggs III over 39.5 yards (-115)

Ruggs is second on his team with 159 receiving yards, trailing tight end Darren Waller by just 11 yards. He had a huge game last week against the Steelers, rolling up 113 yards and a touchdown. The week before that he had 46 yards, catching just two of five targets.

