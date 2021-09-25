Jets vs. Broncos game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Denver Broncos have a great chance to continue their red hot start to the season. This week’s gift from the schedule makers is a visit by the 0-2 New York Jets. A win would give Denver a solid 3-0 foundation before they head into their toughest stretch of the season. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the New York Jets-Denver Broncos matchup in Week 3 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Broncos Week 3 odds

Spread: Broncos -10.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Broncos -630, Jets +450

Our picks for Jets vs. Broncos

Pick against the spread: Broncos -10.5

That’s a big spread, which is usually a good time to pick the underdog. However, Denver has won both of its games this season by double digit margins, that includes the Giants and Jaguars. They’re playing a similar team this week.

Over/under 46 points: Under 46

Even if both teams hit their average points per game for this season so far, the score would be just 45. Plus, the Broncos have a top 10 defense, and Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is struggling to hold onto the ball. This one just doesn’t look like it’s going to have very many points.

Preferred player prop: Javonte Williams over 54.5 rushing yards (-115)

Williams and Melvin Gordon each had 13 carries last week, but it was Williams who made the most of them, rolling up 64 yards compared to jut 31 for Gordon. The Broncos are going to keep their 1-2 split in the backfield, but Williams should put up similar numbers against this Jets defense even with just a dozen or so carries.

