Bucs vs. Rams game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

In a game of currently undefeated teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Inglewood, California to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 26th at 4:25 ET. The Buccaneers are 2-0 after defeating the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons. The Matthew Stafford era with the Rams is off to a great start as the Rams have beaten both the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts, but this will be their biggest test yet.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-LA Rams matchup in Week 3 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Rams Week 3 odds

Spread: TB -1.5

Point total: 55

Moneyline: TB -125, LAR +105

Our picks for Bucs vs. Rams

Pick against the spread: Rams +1.5

The spread in this one is basically a pick ‘em on who is going to win. Both teams have looked solid so far this season, and this one is looking like a game that you will wish a team didn’t have to lose. But someone is going to take the L here. This is a game of passing attacks, and the Rams have the secondary to hold the dominant Buccs receivers in check. With the Rams being at home and with their defense coming to play, I think the Rams +1.5 is the play here.

Over/under 55 points: UNDER 55

Both of the Buccaneers games would have hit this over while both Rams games would have hit the under. This game is going to feature very little in the rushing departments as both defensive lines are a force to be reckoned with. This one is going to come down to Brady and Stafford airing the football out. Both secondaries are also solid and the Rams defense is allowing the eighth-fewest points per game. I like the under in this one.

Preferred player prop: Cooper Kupp OVER 6.5 receptions

Yes, this line is kind of absurd to hit the over on, but Kupp has been crazy so far this season. He has 16 receptions through two games on 21 targets. He has 271 yards and three touchdowns and has been the best receiver for the Rams so far. The Buccaneers are allowing the most completions in the NFL and Kupp is Stafford’s favorite target.

