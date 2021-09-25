How much are Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk getting paid for Saturday’s heavyweight title bout

The boxing world has seen an assortment of sideshow acts take center stage for much of this year. The Paul brothers have given boxing some relevance this year, but it is still a bit of a circus act compared to the higher-skilled boxers that can put on entertaining bouts.

This weekend though, we get a chance for a more old-school event. We get a heavyweight championship bout featuring three-belt titleholder Anthony Joshua facing Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The card gets underway at 1 p.m. ET on DAZN and the main event is expected to start in the 5 p.m. hour.

Joshua currently holds the primary WBA, IBF, and WBO titles, to go along with the more secondary IBO title. Tyson Fury is the WBC champion and the hope remains for a unification bout sooner than later. In the meantime, Usyk brings his 18-0 record into what will be his third fight as a heavyweight. He opened his career with 16 wins at the cruiserweight level and moved up to heavyweight after effectively cleaning out the division.

Usyk will make a solid payday for this title fight, but Joshua will make the bulk of the money as the champion and bigger name. Total Sportal is reporting Joshua will earn a guaranteed £10 million (approximately $13.7 million) while Usyk will earn a guaranteed £3 million (approximately $4.1 million).

Both fighters are getting a cut of the PPV sales, but it is unclear how much that would entail. Joshua would likely be getting the larger percentage of the PPV after promotion fees are pulled out. Joshua’s last fight against Kubrat Pulev generated between 600,000 and 700,000 PPV buys, per ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. Joshua-Usyk will run £25 for British buyers, while it will be part of a normal DAZN subscription fee ($19.99/month or $99.99/year).