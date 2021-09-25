How public is betting and DFS considerations for Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Marlon Moraes is a name familiar to most fight fans now, known for his exciting wars and multiple challenge defenses (and title wins outside of the UFC). On Saturday at UFC 266, he faces a stiff test against Merab Dvalishvili at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Moraes is currently on a two fight losing skid but don’t let that fool you - this man is as dangerous as he has ever been. With an outstanding resume to his credit, Marlon has been through the wringer and back, maintaining a spot as a top contender in the featherweight division for years. To Moraes, Dvalishvili is a relative newcomer to the division with a “mere” eight UFC appearances but he has proven himself to be a capable threat to the upper echelon with six consecutive wins in a row.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 266 on September 25.

Odds and Betting splits

Moraes: +205 (21% of action, 25% of bets)

Dvalishvili: -255 (79% of action, 75% of bets)

Moraes: $7,300

Dvalishvili: $8,900

Dvalishvili: Known as “The Machine” for good reason, Dvalishvili is a relentless pressure fighter who is tireless in his pursuit for takedowns and advantageous positions. While there is something to be said about a potential advantage Moraes may hold on the feet, I believe that he will struggle to get any offense going when he is on his back foot, being pressed to the cage and constantly threatened with takedowns for the duration of the bout.

