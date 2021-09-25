UFC 266 predictions: Picking winners for each fight on the card

UFC 266 is a 14-fight card taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The early preliminary card kicks off at 5 p.m. ET. The main card action starts at 10 p.m. ET and below we outline the entire blowout event.
Main card
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, for Volkanovski’s featherweight championship
Winner: Alexander Volkanovski
A man with pressure, a gas tank that can’t quit, and a chronically underrated reputation going up against a fan favorite with a history of being broken down? Yeah, it sounds like a recipe for another impressive Volkanovski performance. Ortega will find no grappling salvation against the relentless pressure of the champion.
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy, for Shevchenko’s flyweight championship
Winner: Shevchenko
Call me a Shevchenko bandwagoner, but she has been utterly impressive in recent outings. The former Muay Thai standout has a (predictably) killer clinch and razor sharp hands that have picked apart better opponents than Lauren Murphy in the past. Until a bigger, stronger opponent comes along, I won’t be going against Shevchenko.
Nick Diaz vs. #15 Robbie Lawler, welterweight
Winner: Lawler
Although both men are clearly past their prime, and a winner is likely to be declared within the first round, I believe Lawler’s sharper boxing will be the deciding factor when an older, heavier Diaz attempts to rush forward and eat punches as his main form of defense.
#4 Curtis Blaydes vs. #6 Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight
Winner: Blaydes
Unless Rozenstruick wins this within one round, his chances diminish significantly. Although I believe in his punching power, I doubt Rozenstruick’s chances to actually land any of that power on a fighter capable and willing to drag this into clinches, takedowns, scrambles, and anywhere else that isn’t the feet.
#1 Jessica Andrade vs. #5 Cynthia Calvillo, flyweight
Winner: Andrade
The stronger, more experienced former champion on Saturday night may have ran into some recent struggles against the best of the division, but sees a graceful step down in competition against Calvillo. Considering Calvillo’s fast feet, a stoppage may be hard for the powerful but plodding Andrade to elicit, but I nonetheless expect her pressure and aggression to earn her more than enough points to secure victory.
Preliminary card
#6 Marlon Moraes vs. #11 Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight
Winner: Dvalishvili
#8 Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight
Winner: Haqparast
#7 Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. #10 Chris Daukaus, heavyweight
Winner: Daukaus
#9 Roxanne Modafferi vs. #12 Taila Santos, women’s flyweight
Winner: Santos
Early preliminary card
Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner, lightweight
Winner: Turner
Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov, middleweight
Winner: Maximov
Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano, welterweight
Winner: Semelsberger
Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer, featherweight
Winner: Morales