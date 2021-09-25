How public is betting and DFS considerations for Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

UFC 266 is a stacked 13-fight card coming at you live from the T-Mobile Area in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, there are other goodies on the card to witness first such as Dan “Hangman” Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 on September 25.

Odds and Betting splits

Hooker: -150 (63% of action, 73% of bets)

Haqparast: +130 (37% of action, 27% of bets)

Hooker: $8,700

Haqparast: $7,500

Hooker: This fight nearly didn’t happen due to visa issues suffered this week of the contest — by both men — but now that it is finally confirmed, I can confidently say that Dan Hooker is the superior fighter in this match up. While he has his own vulnerabilities and is certainly not bulletproof, the caliber of competition he has been going toe-to-toe with pales in comparison with what Haqparast has ever seen. I expect nothing less than an all out war, but I favor “Hangman” in a war unless he is drastically jet lagged from his marred trip overseas to compete this weekend.

