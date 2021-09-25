How the public is betting #7 Texas A&M vs. #16 Arkansas in Week 4

The second of two games between ranked opponents this college football weekend will feature the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is set to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS, and there should be a high volume of wagers coming in on this game as we get closer to kickoff.

Below is a look at where the lines currently stand and what bettors are doing with their money. All odds and info are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Texas A&M is coming in as 5.5-point favorites in this game, but the betting public is headed toward the underdog. Arkansas is getting 75% of the money and 66% of the bets.

Is the public right?

Texas A&M is a strange team to read right now. The Aggies are 3-0, but one of those wins came in a 10-7 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, who followed that up a 30-point loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, finishing with -19 yards rushing. The Aggies lost their starting quarterback Haynes King and will go with Zach Calzada the second straight game. He has a great opportunity to prove himself as a starting quarterback at the highest level of college football. I think he plays well enough to cover this spread, but the Texas A&M defense will be the main reason the Aggies win by more than the 5.5-point spread.

Point Total

Oddsmakers projected the over/under to be at 47. While 70% of wagers are going to the over, 57% of the money is in on the under.

Is the public right?

Through three games, Arkansas is running the ball on 67.5% of their plays so far in 2021, and Texas A&M currently has the No. 1 ranked passing defense in terms of yards per pass attempt allowed. The Razorbacks are going to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible, and that should limit possessions enough for this under to cash. We’re going to side with where the money is headed and take the under 47 on Saturday afternoon.

