Who is leading the Ryder Cup?

The US Ryder Cup team had one of the best days in the modern history of the event on Friday, leading Europe 6-2 after eight matches played in the format that tends to favor the visiting golfers based on history.

But today’s action will give the holders of the trophy a chance to begin their charge. A phenomenal performance from the world’s No. 1 golfer in Jon Rahm helped score three-quarters of the points for his team yesterday. Will anyone else be able to step up to the challenge and make the Sunday Singles at least somewhat interesting?

While we wait to find out, here are the tee times and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the four morning foursomes, teeing off at 8:05 a.m. ET on Saturday in Kohler, Wisconsin:

Match No. 1 8:05 a.m. ET

Europe: Sergio Garcia & Jon Rahm -115

USA: Daniel Berger & Brooks Koepka -105

Match No. 2 8:21 a.m. ET

Europe: Paul Casey & Tyrrell Hatton +125

USA: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa -145

Match No. 3 8:37 a.m. ET

Europe: Viktor Hovland & Bernd Wiesberger +145

USA: Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas -165

Match No. 4 8:53 a.m. ET

Europe: Matt Fitzpatrick & Lee Westwood +160

USA: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele -190