Kurt Hinish injury: Notre Dame nose tackle expected to miss Wisconsin game

Notre Dame nose tackle Kurt Hinish is expected to miss Saturday’s game against No. 18 Wisconsin, per Tim Prister. Head coach Brian Kelly told the media on Thursday that left tackle Michael Carmody was the only player on whom a decision had not been made. He did not offer specifics on Hinish in spite of injury rumors circulating.

It’s not entirely clear what the injury is, particularly in light of Hinish receiving the game ball after last week’s win over Purdue. Hinish’s backups are juniors Howard Cross III and Jacob Lacey.

Notre Dame faces a Wisconsin team that was already going to come at them with a heavy dose of junior running back Chez Mellusi. He is averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season. Last week, Notre Dame held Purdue to 57 rushing yards.

Wisconsin opened as a three-point favorite a week ago at DraftKings Sportsbook. This morning, they are a 6.5-point favorite, although Notre Dame +6.5 is juiced to -120.