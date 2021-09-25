How the public is betting Nebraska vs. #20 Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans have returned to the top-25 rankings for the first time since 2019. They will hope to build on their undefeated season ahead of their Big Ten matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game will get underway at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1. In a game that could wind up being a late-day battle, bettors will look to get in on the action.

Below is a look at where the lines currently stand and what bettors are doing with their money. All odds and info are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Michigan State is entering the game as 4-point favorites, and the public is rolling with the favorite. Bettors are taking the Spartans with 84% of the handle and 79% of bets.

Is the public right?

Michigan State is coming off a statement victory against Miami last week, defeating the Hurricanes 38-17. Payton Thorne recorded 261 yards and four touchdowns, while Kenneth Walker III came through as the hero, leading the MSU offense with 172 yards on 27 carries on the ground and one receiving touchdown. The Nebraska run defense will need to improve mightily, after giving up 194 yards rushing in last week’s 23-16 loss to third-ranked Oklahoma.

Point Total

Oddsmakers set the over/under at 54, with 60% of the public is taking the over. with 40% going with the under.

Is the public right?

The key in this game will be Nebraska’s ability to stop Walker III, who currently sits among the nation’s best in rushing yards this season with 493. The Spartans are undoubtedly going to feed the junior ball carrier to start the game, but likely after a week of preparing for the run, the Cornhuskers will be out to force the MSU offense to test their secondary unit. We should be confident that Michigan State is going to put up points in this affair, and bettors may want to take the the over 54 on Saturday night.

