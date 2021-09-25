How the public is betting Tennessee vs. #11 Florida in Week 4

The Florida Gators will need to avoid a letdown after a tough loss last weekend as a failed two-point conversion was the difference between potentially sending their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide to overtime and a loss. They will play another home game on Saturday night as they host the Tennessee Volunteers at 7:00 p.m. ET in a game that can be seen on ESPN.

Below is a look at where the lines currently stand and what bettors are doing with their money. All odds and info are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Oddsmakers are listing Florida as 18-point favorites heading into Saturday, and bettors are fairly split on this one. The public is taking Florida on 61% of the bets, but Tennessee is getting 52% of the handle.

Is the public right?

Florida is a heavy favorite in this spot, and it will be interesting to see how they respond. An interesting storyline heading into this one is what will happen at the quarterback position. Emory Jones has started every game, but expect Anthony Richardson to see some snaps. Pressure is on both quarterbacks, so neither will let up all game long, and the Volunteers will not be able to keep up. Let’s go with the favorites to cover this one.

Point Total

Oddsmakers set the over/under at 65 and while 54% of bets are going toward the under, bigger bets are coming in on the over, which has 80% of the handle.

Is the public right?

Tennessee’s offense plays a very fast tempo under Josh Heupel, and the over/under will be decided on whether that continues on Saturday night. The Volunteers probably aren’t going to be very good this season, but at least they should be exciting. Possessions will be maximized, and the Florida quarterbacks will need to make the most of their opportunities to give the coaching staff a reason to play one or the other more. Tons of points will be scored, and we’re siding with where the money is headed.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.