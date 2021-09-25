No. 2 Georgia off to an incredible start vs. Vanderbilt

Update 2:30 p.m. They’re already dead, Georgia. You’re going to end up with FSU in your division and Vandy in the Sun Belt if you don’t show some mercy soon.

A Vandy fan starts an “OVERRATED“ chant after Georgia is held to a field goal up 55-0 — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) September 25, 2021

Update:



Georgia 55 points

Vandy 45 total yards



4:16 3Q — Gary Darby (@GDarb65) September 25, 2021

The Georgia Bulldogs are wasting no time in blowing out the Vanderbilt Commodores as they scored 35 points within the first 12 minutes of Saturday’s game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Through one quarter of play, Georgia scored five touchdowns for a 35-0 deficit. Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey both reached the end zone twice with a rushing and receiving touchdown for both. The only other score came on a 1-yard touchdown run for Zamir White.

The first quarter stats are pretty incredible to look at as the Bulldogs gained 208 yards of total offense compared to Vanderbilt earning just 34. JT Daniels came out on fire, completing 9 of 10 passes for 129 yards with two touchdowns, and the Bulldogs rushed for 7.9 yards per carry through one quarter.

Georgia came away with a pair of turnovers in the first quarter, and Kirby Smart should be able to see a significant number of plays from their backups on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs have a big test coming next week at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks.