Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger chug beers on the tee after Ryder Cup win

They’re making golf fun. Let’s hope it keeps going.

By Collin Sherwin
Justin Thomas chugs a beer

Golf started growing during the pandemic, but still hasn’t reached the heights it did during the Tiger Woods Era of mainstream sports popularity.

But maybe if the best players in the world start acting like they’re paying cart rental fees and bringing coolers on the course, we could grow the game again.

Thank you, Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas. This is how you celebrate a Ryder Cup win.

Yes, we need The First Tee. Yes, golf needs to look more like America. And yes, golf needs to get the club shaft out of its rear end sometimes.

Team USA leads Europe 9-3 in the Seal Clubbing in Sheboygan 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

