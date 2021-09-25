Storm F Breanna Stewart out for Sunday’s elimination game against Mercury

The Seattle Storm will be without star forward Breanna Stewart in Sunday’s second-round playoff matchup against the Phoenix Mercury. Stewart has a foot injury and has been out since September. She was scheduled to be re-evaluated before the playoffs.

Stewart is one of the key cogs for the Storm, averaging 20.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in the 28 contests she did play. With her out of the lineup, the Storm will have to rely on Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird in what figures to be a tough matchup against the Mercury.

Phoenix is coming off a thrilling 83-82 win over the New York Liberty in the first round. Skylar Diggins-Smith led the way with 22 points while Sophie Cunningham added 21. Brittney Griner contributed 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Mercury.

The Mercury are 3-point favorites over the Storm, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Seattle is +135 on the moneyline while Phoenix is -155.