Massive underdog Bowling Green upsets Minnesota 14-10 in Week 3

The Bowling Green Falcons upset the Minnesota Golden Gophers 14-10 despite being a 30.5-point underdog at kickoff. DraftKings Sportsbook pulled moneyline odds off the baord for both teams before the game started. Despite giving up 141 rushing yards to Treyson Potts, the Falcons were able to hold on for a win.

Bowling Green QB Matt McDonald was pedestrian with 170 yards and one interception on 35 pass attempts but did provide two rushing touchdowns which ultimately gave the Falcons the win.

Outside of having a great day on the ground, the Gophers were bad. Tanner Morgan threw for just 59 yards on 13 attempts, while Minnesota committed seven penalties for 71 yards. The team also lost a fumble and missed a field goal in the defeat. Morgan’s interception in. a key situation sealed the deal for Bowling Green.

As called on BGSU Radio: pic.twitter.com/akdRhzsUWg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 25, 2021

Morgan threw another one at the end of the game in a last-ditch effort but the damage was already done.

It’s been a rocky season for the Gophers, who started off looking like they were going to be Big Ten West contenders. Minnesota had Ohio State on the ropes in Week 1 but couldn’t close out the game and lost star RB Mohamed Ibrahim for the year. The team had a close call against Miami (OH) but seemed to be righting the ship after a route over Colorado. This upset drops Minnesota back and puts head coach P.J. Fleck under the microscope.