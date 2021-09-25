 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Saturday, Day 3 at the Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup tees off at 8:05 a.m. ET Saturday at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. We have the full list of tee times for both morning and afternoon play.

By Collin Sherwin
Justin Thomas of team United States, Jordan Spieth of team United States, and captain Steve Stricker of team United States celebrate on the 18th green during Saturday Morning Foursome Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 25, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The United States has a massive 9-3 lead at the 2021 Ryder Cup, being held this year at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Kohler, Wisconsin. Team USA has put won three out of four matches in each of the first three rounds of play. That covered foursome matches on Friday morning, four ball Friday afternoon, and foursome matches Saturday morning Team USA is now a -2500 favorite to win the trophy midway through Saturday afternoon’s four ball play.

Singles matches will take place Sunday morning, with tee times starting at 11:04 a.m. ET. NBC and NBC’s Peacock streaming service will have full coverage from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday of all 12 matches.

Below is a full list of tee times for Day 3 of the Ryder Cup on Saturday. We’ll fill in the names for the pairings as soon as they’re announced.

Sunday Singles

11:04 a.m.

11:15 a.m.

11:26 a.m.

11:37 a.m.

11:48 a.m.

11:59 a.m.

12:10 p.m.

12:21 p.m.

12:32 p.m.

12:43 p.m.

12:54 p.m.

1:05 p.m.

