Jack Coan hurt in Jack Coan Bowl, Drew Pyne in for Notre Dame

Jack Coan is out for the rest of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish game vs. the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at Soldier Field.

@dpyne10 has taken over at quarterback for #NotreDame after an apparent injury to starter Jack Coan. Get to know more about the QB. #NotreDameFootball #CollegeGameday https://t.co/h8vrG7ZvD8 — South Bend Tribune (@SBTribune) September 25, 2021

Jack Coan heads to locker room with apparent injury against his former school. pic.twitter.com/HGy3SAXeFR — On3 (@On3sports) September 25, 2021

Pyne just completed a touchdown drive for the Irish, who lead 24-13 with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Badgers were 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Coan was 15-29 for 158 yards and a touchdown pass, but the Irish looked mostly lethargic offensively in their Shamrock Series game. Coan took five sacks on the day, the last one keeping him out for the rest of the contest.

Pyne entered the game with 7:12 remaining in the third quarter, and drove the ball 40 yards before a punt. He fumbled while being sacked on his second play behind a ND offensive line that has been a question mark all season. After a 96-yard touchdown return by Chris Tyree, Pyne went 4-4 on a six-play, 51-yard drive that gave the Irish a two-score lead for the first time.

We’ll see how Pyne reacts as he might be the new starter for the Irish after only appearing in limited action in 2020 as a true freshman.