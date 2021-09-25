Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Raiders

The Miami Dolphins have placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport. This means Tagovailoa will miss at least three games with broken ribs. The hope is he can recover fully in that time period to join the squad for the rest of the season.

This was a big season for Tagovailoa, who had to show he was a franchise quarterback capable of commanding an offense. The Dolphins made several big additions in the offseason at receiver, adding Jaylen Waddle in the draft and Will Fuller in free agency to support Tagovailoa’s rise.

With the young quarterback sidelined for at least three games, Jacoby Brissett will take over the Dolphins under center. He’s an experienced quarterback in the league, but has not been able to rise to the level of a long-term option for any team. Miami has a tough schedule with the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the next three weeks. It’ll be interesting to see how they navigate this stretch without Tagovailoa.