No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin matchup and 2021 CFP implications of Notre Dame win

The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish withstood a stiff test from the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers but will cruise to 4-0 on the season and remain in College Football Playoff contention after a 41-13 win. The Irish lost quarterback Jack Coan in the fourth quarter of the contest but Drew Pyne took over and looked solid in limited action. Coan’s injury is unknown at the moment.

DB Cam Hart intercepte QB Graham Mertz !



2ème INT pour le quarterback des Badgers. De plus en plus inquiétant pour celui qui ne cesse de décevoir depuis un an.



Notre Dame file vers la victoire. 24-13.pic.twitter.com/oxsiGr5o3G — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) September 25, 2021

Irish coach Brian Kelly becomes the winningest coach in program history with the victory and has Notre Dame in position for another College Football Playoff appearance. The Irish have maintained their independent status but continue to deliver results worthy of CFP consideration. It doesn’t get much easier for the Irish as they face a top-10 team in Cincinnati next week. Notre Dame also has Virginia Tech, USC, North Carolina on the schedule.

If the Irish navigate through the season without a loss, it’ll be tough for the committee to leave them out of the playoff field. It hasn’t always been pretty for Notre Dame early in the season, but Kelly’s group is undefeated and squarely in the playoff picture.