Graham Mertz is so bad he’s back-dooring the Notre-Dame Wisconsin over all by himself

The full Graham Mertz Experience was felt in Chicago on Saturday, as a two-score game became a four-score game in five seconds thanks to back-to-back Pick Sixes from the most embattled Big Ten quarterback alive.

But if you’re betting the over, you can’t thank him enough.

Notre Dame-Wisconsin closed with a 43.5 point over/under at DraftKings Sportsbook. The score was 10-3 Notre Dame at halftime, and with ND starting quarterback Jack Coan getting injured against his former team in the third quarter, under bettors had to feel pretty good.

They might have forgotten how Graham Mertz can deliver not just for his team, but the opponent as well.

The score was 27-13 Notre Dame with 2:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The score was 41-13 Notre Dame with 0:54 remaining.

Shot

Chaser

TD NOTRE DAME! Graham Mertz é interceptado DE NOVO, e dessa vez Drew White retorna a bola pra 6!



Notre Dame 41-13 Wisconsin no minuto final da partida! pic.twitter.com/KhsCMZC05o — collegefootball.com.br (@collegefootbr) September 25, 2021

And if you added some over points on the alt-line, Mertz is an even bigger friend to you.

Notre Dame scored THIRTY UNANSWERED POINTS in the fourth quarter. The over is always the more fun: It’s even more financially rewarding with Graham Mertz.

