Texas A&M vs. Arkansas matchup and 2021 CFP implications for Razorbacks win

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks continue to impress in this college football season, remaining undefeated after a 20-10 victory over No. 7 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Razorbacks previously routed Texas in Week 2 and have now added to their resume with a win over the Aggies. KJ Jefferson was in and out of the game due to a knee injury, but he ultimately helped close out the contest for the Razorbacks. Arkansas ends a nine-game losing streak to Texas A&M.

This is a big boost for Arkansas’ College Football Playoff hopes, but the Razorbacks still have a daunting schedule ahead. They meet No. 2 Georgia next week in a massive showdown that suddenly has national implications. If the Razorbacks survive that game, they’ll face Ole Miss and Auburn before getting a break from conference play. Arkansas still has games against No. 1 Alabama and LSU late in the year.

Texas A&M still has an opportunity to make up for this loss. If the Aggies can knock off No. 1 Alabama and hope the Razorbacks keep winning, Texas A&M’s standing will rise. It’s a tough look for Jimbo Fisher, but he’s down his starting quarterback.