Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson attempts to play through knee injury against Texas A&M, eventually leaves game

Update: Jefferson has been pulled from the game after he favored his knee on a rollout pass. He looked to the sideline after the play and head coach Sam Pittman decided enough was enough. Malik Hornsby takes over at quarterback for the Razorbacks, who are up 17-10 on the Texas A&M Aggies.

Update: Jefferson has returned to the field and doesn’t appear to the favoring his knee, but did not attempt a pass on the first two plays back. On Arkansas’ third down play, Jefferson scrambled after seeing no receivers open and landed hard on the run after being tackled. He limped off the field again, but appears to be staying in the contest.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson headed to the medical tent after appearing to suffer a knee injury on a hit early in the third quarter. The quarterback had scrambled on an option play and was headed to the sideline, but got shoved out by a Texas A&M defender. He got up limping and completed the series without attempting a pass, favoring his knee at times.

Jefferson limped off the field as the Razorbacks failed to convert a 3rd and 15. They lead the Aggies 17-3 in the third quarter of a pivotal SEC West clash. Jefferson had 202 yards and two passing touchdowns prior to suffering the injury.