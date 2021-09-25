 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 9 Clemson dodges scare as North Carolina State misses field goal to win

The Wolfpack get the biggest win in Carter-Finley in years, and gets the ACC Championship wide open for the first time in years.

By Collin Sherwin
North Carolina State Wolfpack place kicker Christopher Dunn kicks during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Kentucky Wildcats on January 2, 2021 at Bill Gay Grounds at TIAA Bank Filed in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The North Carolina State Wolfpack missed their third makeable field goal of Saturday at the exact wrong time, but survived anyway with a 27-21 overtime win over the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in Raleigh on Saturday

It was the first Top 10 win for the Wolfpack since 2012, and breaks a streak of 36-straight wins for the Tigers against unranked opponents.

But this incredible catch in the second overtime from Devin Carter might have been the sign it was State’s day anyway.

Celebrate, Raleigh. Field rush approved. It’s been a minute.

NC State was a 10.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the 14-14 final score in regulation would have been fine with under bettors. But since the extra football counts, the over of 47.5 was breeched.

Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary played himself right into the national conversation with a 32-44 for 238 yards and four touchdowns performance. The struggles of Trevor Lawrence’s replacement DJ Uiagalelei continue, as he was just 12-26 for 111 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

