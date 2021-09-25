No. 9 Clemson dodges scare as North Carolina State misses field goal to win

The North Carolina State Wolfpack missed their third makeable field goal of Saturday at the exact wrong time, but survived anyway with a 27-21 overtime win over the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in Raleigh on Saturday

It was the first Top 10 win for the Wolfpack since 2012, and breaks a streak of 36-straight wins for the Tigers against unranked opponents.

But this incredible catch in the second overtime from Devin Carter might have been the sign it was State’s day anyway.

Celebrate, Raleigh. Field rush approved. It’s been a minute.

NC State was a 10.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the 14-14 final score in regulation would have been fine with under bettors. But since the extra football counts, the over of 47.5 was breeched.

Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary played himself right into the national conversation with a 32-44 for 238 yards and four touchdowns performance. The struggles of Trevor Lawrence’s replacement DJ Uiagalelei continue, as he was just 12-26 for 111 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

