UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson injures arm vs. Stanford, returns to throw touchdown pass

The UCLA QB came off the field holding his throwing arm

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Dorian Thompson-Robinson of the UCLA Bruins scores a touchdown on a two yard run against the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at Stanford Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Stanford, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

UCLA Bruins starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was hurt late in the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal. The fifth-year senior came off the field with what appears to be an injury to his throwing arm.

Ethan Garbers replaced him under center, but Thompson-Robinson returned and threw this dime TD to seal a Bruins win. UCLA now leads 35-24 with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

More to come.

