UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson injures arm vs. Stanford, returns to throw touchdown pass

UCLA Bruins starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was hurt late in the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal. The fifth-year senior came off the field with what appears to be an injury to his throwing arm.
UCLA's Dorian Thompson Robinson got hurt, went to the sideline for a few plays, comes back in and throws a dagger TD w. 2:30 left. He's still in visible pain, grimacing on the bench.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 26, 2021
Dorian Thompson-Robinson is hurt.— All Bruins on Sports Illustrated (@SI_AllBruins) September 26, 2021
Ethan Garbers has entered the game.
Ethan Garbers replaced him under center, but Thompson-Robinson returned and threw this dime TD to seal a Bruins win. UCLA now leads 35-24 with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Another strike from @DoriansTweets to @kylephilips17 for a UCLA TD!— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) September 26, 2021
UCLA 35, Stanford 24
2:30, 4th Quarter
