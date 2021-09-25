 clock menu more-arrow no yes

West Virginia vs. No. 4 Oklahoma matchup and 2021 CFP implications of Sooners win

In a week where two top-10 teams lost, Oklahoma managed to avoid an upset at the hands of West Virginia.

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners avoided becoming the third top-10 team to fall in Week 4 with a 16-13 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers at home. The Sooners struggled for much of the contest, but caught some fortunate breaks late and put together one final drive to secure the victory.

The Sooners have not been impressive this season despite the presence of Spencer Rattler, who was presumed to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite. The quarterback was ordinary again in Saturday night’s contest, although he did make some key throws when needed. Rattler was perfect throwing the ball on the last drive to set up the winning field goal.

Oklahoma’s biggest threats to the College Football Playoff are still in the mix, but the Sooners might benefit tremendously from a “survive and advance” approach this season. The Big Ten will eventually start eliminating itself from the discussion of having two teams get in the playoff. The Pac-12 could falter down the stretch, while the ACC has become a mess. If Oklahoma stays the course, there’s no true challenger in the Big 12 at the moment.

