West Virginia vs. No. 4 Oklahoma matchup and 2021 CFP implications of Sooners win

The No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners avoided becoming the third top-10 team to fall in Week 4 with a 16-13 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers at home. The Sooners struggled for much of the contest, but caught some fortunate breaks late and put together one final drive to secure the victory.

The Sooners have not been impressive this season despite the presence of Spencer Rattler, who was presumed to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite. The quarterback was ordinary again in Saturday night’s contest, although he did make some key throws when needed. Rattler was perfect throwing the ball on the last drive to set up the winning field goal.

“I don’t listen to them, they’re not on the field”



Spencer Rattler on the home crowd booing him



Oklahoma’s biggest threats to the College Football Playoff are still in the mix, but the Sooners might benefit tremendously from a “survive and advance” approach this season. The Big Ten will eventually start eliminating itself from the discussion of having two teams get in the playoff. The Pac-12 could falter down the stretch, while the ACC has become a mess. If Oklahoma stays the course, there’s no true challenger in the Big 12 at the moment.