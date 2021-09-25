Michigan State runs back interception in OT, but doesn’t score for the cover AND over

The Michigan State Spartans were 3.5 point favorites against the reeling Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday in Lansing, and the closing total at DraftKings Sportsbook was 55. And that means heartbreak, but probably justice, for bettors on all sides of the game.

With the Spartans trailing by seven with under four minutes left on Scott Frost Day, this brilliant punt return from Jayden Reed tied the game at 20 late.

Michigan State takes the punt to the house and ties the game pic.twitter.com/LZl52uqErK — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 26, 2021

Eventually after both teams have empty possessions, we go to overtime where Nebraska fails to win the toss and gets the ball first. Well it’s Nebraska under Scott Frost, so you know what happens next, but watch Michigan State ALMOST take it to the paint for the win and the cover.

MSU does the smart thing and runs it with stud RB Kenneth Walker III to the two-yard line, but he’s just two yards short of the miracle OT cover AND over! Sparty runs it with Walker again on first down, and again on second down, but no dice. He actually loses a yard.

So Mel Tucker decides to bring on kicker Matt Coghlan on third down for the 21-yard chip shot.

Final score: Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20. Nebraska covers +3.5 , and under 55 holds.

That’s probably the proper outcome for bettors on the other side not to get spiked in OT. But if you’re backing Michigan State or the points, that doesn’t make it hurt any less.

