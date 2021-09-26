 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for Week 4 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 4 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 3.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys and Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets shakes hands after the Jets 24-22 win at MetLife Stadium on October 13, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The NFL is playing through the Sunday late afternoon schedule of Week 3, which will be followed by Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. We don’t have all the lines, but the books are starting to offer up early point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses.

Here’s our full list of Week 4 opening odds as of Sunday afternoon at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.

Jaguars vs. Bengals

Re-open Point Spread: Bengals -6
Re-open Point Total: 47
Moneyline odds: Bengals -280, Jaguars +225

Opening point spread: Bengals -2.5
Point total: 47

Washington vs. Falcons

Re-open Point Spread: Washington -1.5
Re-open Point Total: 48.5
Moneyline odds: Washington -110, Falcons -110

Opening point spread: Falcons -2.5
Point total: 47.5

Texans vs. Bills

Re-open Point Spread: Bills -16.5
Re-open Point Total: 49
Moneyline odds: Bills -1375, Texans +800

Opening point spread: Bills -14
Point total: 49

Lions vs. Bears

Re-open Point Spread: Bears -6
Re-open Point Total: 46
Moneyline odds: Bears -300, Lions +235

Opening point spread: Bears -5.5
Point total: 44.5

Panthers vs. Cowboys

Re-open Point Spread: Cowboys -4
Re-open Point Total: 50.5
Moneyline odds: Cowboys -210, +175

Opening point spread: Cowboys -5
Point total: 50.5

Colts vs. Dolphins

Re-open Point Spread: Dolphins -1.5
Re-open Point Total: 43.5
Moneyline odds: Colts +110, Dolphins -130

Opening point spread: Dolphins -3
Point total: 47

Browns vs. Vikings

Re-open Point Spread: Browns -1
Re-open Point Total: 52.5
Moneyline odds: Browns -120, Vikings +100

Opening point spread: Browns -1
Point total: 47.5

Giants vs. Saints

Opening point spread: Saints -7.5
Opening point total: 43.5
Moneyline odds: Giants +280, Saints -365

Titans vs. Jets

Re-open Point Spread: Titans -7.5
Re-open Point Total: 46
Moneyline odds: Titans -350, Jets +270

Opening point spread: Titans -3.5
Point total: 47

Chiefs vs. Eagles

Re-open Point Spread: Chiefs -5.5
Re-open Point Total: 55
Moneyline odds: Chiefs -250, Eagles +200

Opening point spread: Chiefs -8.5
Point total: 50

Cardinals vs. Rams

Re-open Point Spread: Rams -6
Re-open Point Total: 53.5
Moneyline odds: Rams -275, Cardinals +220

Opening point spread: Rams -4.5
Point total: 49

Seahawks vs. 49ers

Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD

Opening point spread: 49ers -3.5
Point total: 46.5

Ravens vs. Broncos

Re-open Point Spread: Broncos -1.5
Re-open Point Total: 44.5
Moneyline odds: Ravens +105, Broncos -125

Opening point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: 45

Steelers vs. Packers

Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD

Opening point spread: Packers -6
Point total: 48

Bucs vs. Patriots

Re-open Point Spread: Bucs -5.5
Re-open Point Total: 49
Moneyline odds: Bucs -240, Patriots +195

Opening point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 49

Raiders vs. Chargers

Re-open Point Spread: Chargers -3.5
Re-open Point Total: 52
Moneyline odds: Raiders +155, Chargers -180

Opening point spread: Chargers -4
Point total: 50

