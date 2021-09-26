Opening odds for Week 4 of the NFL season

The NFL is playing through the Sunday late afternoon schedule of Week 3, which will be followed by Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. We don’t have all the lines, but the books are starting to offer up early point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses.

Here’s our full list of Week 4 opening odds as of Sunday afternoon at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.

Re-open Point Spread: Bengals -6

Re-open Point Total: 47

Moneyline odds: Bengals -280, Jaguars +225

Opening point spread: Bengals -2.5

Point total: 47

Re-open Point Spread: Washington -1.5

Re-open Point Total: 48.5

Moneyline odds: Washington -110, Falcons -110

Opening point spread: Falcons -2.5

Point total: 47.5

Re-open Point Spread: Bills -16.5

Re-open Point Total: 49

Moneyline odds: Bills -1375, Texans +800

Opening point spread: Bills -14

Point total: 49

Re-open Point Spread: Bears -6

Re-open Point Total: 46

Moneyline odds: Bears -300, Lions +235

Opening point spread: Bears -5.5

Point total: 44.5

Re-open Point Spread: Cowboys -4

Re-open Point Total: 50.5

Moneyline odds: Cowboys -210, +175

Opening point spread: Cowboys -5

Point total: 50.5

Re-open Point Spread: Dolphins -1.5

Re-open Point Total: 43.5

Moneyline odds: Colts +110, Dolphins -130

Opening point spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 47

Re-open Point Spread: Browns -1

Re-open Point Total: 52.5

Moneyline odds: Browns -120, Vikings +100

Opening point spread: Browns -1

Point total: 47.5

Opening point spread: Saints -7.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Moneyline odds: Giants +280, Saints -365

Re-open Point Spread: Titans -7.5

Re-open Point Total: 46

Moneyline odds: Titans -350, Jets +270

Opening point spread: Titans -3.5

Point total: 47

Re-open Point Spread: Chiefs -5.5

Re-open Point Total: 55

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -250, Eagles +200

Opening point spread: Chiefs -8.5

Point total: 50

Re-open Point Spread: Rams -6

Re-open Point Total: 53.5

Moneyline odds: Rams -275, Cardinals +220

Opening point spread: Rams -4.5

Point total: 49

Re-open Point Spread: TBD

Re-open Point Total: TBD

Moneyline odds: TBD

Opening point spread: 49ers -3.5

Point total: 46.5

Re-open Point Spread: Broncos -1.5

Re-open Point Total: 44.5

Moneyline odds: Ravens +105, Broncos -125

Opening point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 45

Re-open Point Spread: TBD

Re-open Point Total: TBD

Moneyline odds: TBD

Opening point spread: Packers -6

Point total: 48

Re-open Point Spread: Bucs -5.5

Re-open Point Total: 49

Moneyline odds: Bucs -240, Patriots +195

Opening point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 49

Re-open Point Spread: Chargers -3.5

Re-open Point Total: 52

Moneyline odds: Raiders +155, Chargers -180

Opening point spread: Chargers -4

Point total: 50

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.