Opening odds for Week 4 of the NFL season

The NFL is playing through the Sunday late afternoon schedule of Week 3, which will be followed by Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. We don’t have all the lines, but the books are starting to offer up early point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses.
Here’s our full list of Week 4 opening odds as of Sunday afternoon at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive.
Jaguars vs. Bengals
Re-open Point Spread: Bengals -6
Re-open Point Total: 47
Moneyline odds: Bengals -280, Jaguars +225
Opening point spread: Bengals -2.5
Point total: 47
Washington vs. Falcons
Re-open Point Spread: Washington -1.5
Re-open Point Total: 48.5
Moneyline odds: Washington -110, Falcons -110
Opening point spread: Falcons -2.5
Point total: 47.5
Texans vs. Bills
Re-open Point Spread: Bills -16.5
Re-open Point Total: 49
Moneyline odds: Bills -1375, Texans +800
Opening point spread: Bills -14
Point total: 49
Lions vs. Bears
Re-open Point Spread: Bears -6
Re-open Point Total: 46
Moneyline odds: Bears -300, Lions +235
Opening point spread: Bears -5.5
Point total: 44.5
Panthers vs. Cowboys
Re-open Point Spread: Cowboys -4
Re-open Point Total: 50.5
Moneyline odds: Cowboys -210, +175
Opening point spread: Cowboys -5
Point total: 50.5
Colts vs. Dolphins
Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD
Opening point spread: Dolphins -3
Point total: 47
Browns vs. Vikings
Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD
Opening point spread: Browns -1
Point total: 47.5
Giants vs. Saints
Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD
Opening point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Titans vs. Jets
Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD
Opening point spread: Titans -3.5
Point total: 47
Chiefs vs. Eagles
Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD
Opening point spread: Chiefs -8.5
Point total: 50
Cardinals vs. Rams
Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD
Opening point spread: Rams -4.5
Point total: 49
Seahawks vs. 49ers
Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD
Opening point spread: 49ers -3.5
Point total: 46.5
Ravens vs. Broncos
Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD
Opening point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: 45
Steelers vs. Packers
Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD
Opening point spread: Packers -6
Point total: 48
Bucs vs. Patriots
Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD
Opening point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 49
Raiders vs. Chargers
Re-open Point Spread: TBD
Re-open Point Total: TBD
Moneyline odds: TBD
Opening point spread: Chargers -4
Point total: 50
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.