Breaking down odds for Washington Wizards heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Washington Wizards odds heading into the new season.

Washington Wizards Odds for 2021-22 Season

Win total over/under: 33.5

The Wizards made the playoffs last season, but the Russell Westbrook trade appears to have oddsmakers skeptical about the team in 2021-22. Washington may have gotten better with the return, but it might not matter if Bradley Beal ultimately decides he wants out at the end of the season. This line could be hedging against Beal being moved by the trade deadline.

Odds to make playoffs: No -700, Yes +500

As mentioned above, the Beal situation will ultimately decide Washington’s fate. It seems like he wants to stay with the team, which would be “Yes” is a great value play at +500. The Wizards made the playoffs last season out of the play-in tournament, so there’s no reason to think they’ll be significantly worse this year.

List of player futures

Bradley Beal, MVP: +6000

Bradley Beal, scoring leader: +275

Davis Bertans, Sixth Man of the Year: +5500

Rui Hachimura, Most Improved Player: +8000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.