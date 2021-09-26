J.D. McKissic starts over Antonio Gibson Week 3 vs. Bills

In Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, the Washington Football Team veteran running back J.D. McKissic got the start and received the team’s first carry, per JP Finlay. Second-year running back Antonio Gibson did not see any snaps on Washington’s first offensive drive.

Thus far, McKissic has eight rushing yards to go along with a two-yard reception. It comes as a surprise to see the veteran running back starting over Gibson after just two weeks. Last week against the Giants, the former Memphis RB had 69 yards on 13 carries, but did not score a touchdown. However, it was McKissic, who made his way into the end zone with a rushing touchdown and added five receptions for 83 yards.

Despite McKissic not being much of a factor in the running game, we saw last season and last week that he can be another option in the passing game for starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

UPDATE: And here’s why Washington drafted Antonio Gibson. This is an impressive TD.