Justin Fields has nightmare first half in Week 3 vs. Browns

Things have not gone according to plan for Chicago Bears rookie QB Justin Fields. In his first NFL start, Fields has had a nightmare half of football, completing 3 of 4 passes for 29 yards and no TDs and just one rush for seven yards in the first half on Sunday afternoon. Fields still has the Bears in a position to win since the Browns took until the end of the half to score a TD, going up 10-3. It’s still just a one score game.

Fields is in the game for the injured Andy Dalton, who was ruled inactive prior to the game. Fields was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite using the high pick, coach Matt Nagy went with the veteran over the rookie to start the season under center. Fields came in for Dalton last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fields also played a bit in Week 1 vs. the Rams.

It’s not only been a nightmare half for Fields, but for most fantasy football managers as well. If you have Fields or Allen Robinson II or Cole Kmet or David Montgomery, things are not going well for you. A-Rob has one catch for nine yards, while Kmet has one catch for 11 yards. Montgomery has 26 yards on seven carries.