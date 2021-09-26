Kyle Pitts sees end-zone target, draws PI to set up TD for Falcons TE.... Lee Smith

Update: Matt Ryan has finally started to look Pitts’ way as they approach the end of the fourth quarter. The two finally connected on a 25-yard pass, but not before Pitts drew a PI call in the end zone on his second target of the game. That gave Falcons the first down, providing an opportunity for Falcons TE Lee Thomas to come down with the score. Pitts finished the day with two catches for 35 receiving yards.

Plenty of fantasy football managers plugged Week 3 as the potential breakout week for Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts against the New York Giants. However, his usage (or lack thereof) is the biggest headline on the day.

Despite being on the field, Pitts has yet to see a single target on halfway through the third quarter. WR Calvin Ridley leads the team with nine targets, closely followed by Cordarrelle Patterson and Olamide Zaccheaus, each with four targets, and Mike Davis with three.

Heading into Week 3, Pitts had run the fourth-most routes among NFL tight ends and had racked up 14 total targets through the first two games. He ranked as the TE9 in half-PPR scoring formats leading into this week, and it’s looking likely that his matchup against the Giants will help his cause. Fellow tight end Hayden Hurst has one target but no catches yet on the day.

QB Matt Ryan has thrown for just 125 passing yards and a score approaching the fourth quarter as the offense has struggled to get rolling at the start of the 2021 NFL season.