What time is the 2021 South Point 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs is back in action on Sunday, September 26th with the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports. You can watch a live stream on NBCSports.com/live.

The race is 201 laps — equal to 302 miles — and usually lasts around three hours. In the three-year history of the race, they’ve lasted 3 hours and 28 minutes, 2 hours and 48 minutes, and most recently 3 hours and 3 minutes.

NASCAR heads to Vegas this weekend for the South Point 400. Kyle Larson landed pole position for the race while Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. will be behind him. Kurt Busch comes in at the No. 20 spot in the pole and is the reigning champion at this race, finishing in 3:03:32 back in September of 2020. Truex won back in 2019 with the shortest time in the three races at 2:48:34.

Larson has the best odds to win the race at +350 given his pole position. Kyle Busch (+600) and Denny Hamlin (+700) round out the top 3 odds to win the race on DraftKings Sportsbook. Truex (+900) and Kurt Busch (+2500) are the previous two winners are have pretty long odds to win.