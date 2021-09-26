How to watch the South Point 400 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Las Vegas for the first playoff race of the Round of 12 — the South Point 400. The circuit will be running the race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports Network.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Kyle Larson will have the pole position in this race and Ryan Blaney will join him on the front row. Larson is coming off a win at Bristol and is the playoff points leader and pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +350 and is followed by Kurt Busch (+600), Denny Hamlin (+700), Chase Elliott (+800), and Martin Truex, Jr. (+900).

This is the fourth year of this race and the previous three winners are Kurt Busch in 2020, Truex in 2019, and Brad Keselowski in 2018. This is the second of two races in Las Vegas this season with Larson winning the Pennzoil 400 back in March.