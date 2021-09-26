 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting lineup for 2021 South Point 400 at Las Vegas

The South Point 400 takes place on Sunday, September 26th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 07, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue this Sunday when the circuit heads to Las Vegas. The green flag drops on the South Point 400 at 7 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network. A live stream will be available for the first playoff race in the round of 12 at NBC Sports Live.

Kyle Larson heads into Sunday’s race as the points leader after the first round of the playoffs. He won last week’s race at Bristol and his performances this season have him favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and installed in the pole position for the race. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula. Qualifying is limited this season due to COVID-19 and so all but eight of the races feature a formula made up of performances in the most recent race and for the season.

Larson is installed at +350 to win. The top five currently includes Kyle Busch (+600), Denny Hamlin (+700), Chase Elliott (+800), and Martin Truex, Jr. (+900). Ryan Blaney will join Larson on the front row and is installed at +1400. Kurt Busch won last year’s race and is installed at +2500.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 South Point 400.

2021 South Point 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car # Team
1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports
2 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
3 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
4 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
7 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports
8 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
9 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
10 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
12 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
13 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
14 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
15 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
16 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
17 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
18 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
19 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
20 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
21 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing
22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
23 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
24 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
25 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
26 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing
27 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports
28 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
29 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
30 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
31 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing
32 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports
33 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
34 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports
35 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing
36 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing
37 Joey Gase 15 Rick Ware Racing
38 JJ Yeley 66 Motorsports Business Management

