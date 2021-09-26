Full starting lineup for 2021 South Point 400 at Las Vegas

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue this Sunday when the circuit heads to Las Vegas. The green flag drops on the South Point 400 at 7 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network. A live stream will be available for the first playoff race in the round of 12 at NBC Sports Live.

Kyle Larson heads into Sunday’s race as the points leader after the first round of the playoffs. He won last week’s race at Bristol and his performances this season have him favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and installed in the pole position for the race. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula. Qualifying is limited this season due to COVID-19 and so all but eight of the races feature a formula made up of performances in the most recent race and for the season.

Larson is installed at +350 to win. The top five currently includes Kyle Busch (+600), Denny Hamlin (+700), Chase Elliott (+800), and Martin Truex, Jr. (+900). Ryan Blaney will join Larson on the front row and is installed at +1400. Kurt Busch won last year’s race and is installed at +2500.

Here is the full lineup for Sunday’s 2021 South Point 400.