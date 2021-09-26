Best DFS lineup strategy for Packers-49ers on Sunday night

This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup is a battle of NFC contenders as the Green Bay Packers head to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers struggled out of the gate with a season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints but were able to rebound in Week 2 in a divisional matchup with the Detroit Lions. The 49ers are 2-0 heading into this contest with wins over the Lions and a close victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. Could we be seeing a preview of an NFC Playoff game this week?

Let’s look at some of the best plays in fantasy football for those playing DraftKings Showdown this week.

The Packers don’t have too many influential injury statuses for this game as only depth tight end Dominique Dafney and starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins are listed as questionable on the Packers' latest injury report. All other players were full participants in their most recent practice.

The same can’t be said for the 49ers as their injury report was lengthy. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens and running back JaMychal Hasty have already been ruled out and running back Elijah Mitchell is listed as doubtful. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, defensive end Arik Armstead and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw are all listed as questionable.

Captain’s Chair

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers — $17,700

Rodgers is the most expensive captain in this contest, but there are obvious reasons as to why. He is coming off of a 26.8 fantasy performance where he had 255 yards passing and four touchdowns with no interceptions. We haven’t seen Rodgers utilize his ground game this season, but that didn’t limit his Week 2 production. The 49ers are also giving up the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers — $16,800

Aaron Jones dominated the Detroit Lions last week to the tune of 41.5 fantasy points, and yes, that is with three receiving touchdowns. While that touchdown production can’t be expected to repeat, it was good to see Jones involved in the receiving game. The 49ers are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs and they have a banged-up defensive line. Look for Jones to be used early and often for the second-straight week.

Value Plays

Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers — $6,600

Going through the options here, there isn’t a ton of value as all of the big names are garnering big bucks. That being said, Rodgers wanted Randall Cobb on the Packers and got him. This week, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that he has to do a better job of trying to get Cobb more plays. He added that Cobb was an important part of the team and hopefully that isn’t just coach speak. Look for Cobb to get that boost in involvement this week and for the Packers to utilize the veteran wideout more.

Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers — $4,500

Someone is going to have to run the ball for the 49ers. With Mitchell and Hasty banged up, Sermon is going to be getting the first start of his young career. Take advantage of it being his first game and the discount that he is listed at. He is going to have the workload as the 49ers will likely struggle in the passing game as the Packers are giving up the third-fewest fantasy points to that position. While it isn’t the best matchup for the rookie running back, the best ability is availability and he should have a significant share of the workload.