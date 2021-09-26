Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns are heading into Week 3 with a 1-1 record, grabbing their first win with a 31-21 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 2. With the return of Odell Beckham Jr. combined with Jarvis Landry being placed on injured reserve, Baker Mayfield will have plenty of choices to throw the ball and will most likely be forced to send more through the air as they’ll be going up against a Chicago Bears defense who has only allowed 71.5 rushing yards per game so far this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WRs Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz

With OBJ back on the field and Landry out, it’s possible that Mayfield may have to rely on the other receivers a little more since OBJ’s workload will still be somewhat of an unknown ahead of Week 3. Between Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Anthony Schwartz, four passes were sent their way in Week 2 and Higgins got the most out of the trio with two — and he caught both of those for 27 yards. Those were Higgins’ first targets of the season and they only came after Landry left the game in Week 2. Peoples-Jones and Schwartz only received one target each, and Peoples-Jones promptly fumbled the ball after he caught it. Both players were largely ignored the rest of the game. None of the three receivers should be seen as a solid starting option for most fantasy managers aside from those rostered in deep dynasty leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Anthony Schwartz in most fantasy leagues for Week 3 as they likely won’t see enough action to warrant many fantasy points. Odell Beckham Jr. should be expected to see the majority of targets from Mayfield as far as wideouts go.