Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Buffalo got their first win of the season in a 35-0 blowout over the Miami Dolphins as touchdowns came from all over the field. TE Dawson Knox caught 2-of-3 for 17 yards and a score. The Bills will take on Washington in Week 3 as they look for their next win.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Knox caught four of four targets in Week 1 while catching two of three in Week 2 against the Dolphins as Josh Allen was able to send a few targets his way in a field already crowded with Buffalo receivers. The fact that the Bills took the Dolphins to task and could experiment with some other offensive options speaks volumes. Even though Knox has caught an impressive 6-for-7 overall through the first two games and logged 58 yards and a touchdown, he’s not guaranteed the targets every week and has failed to break double digits in PPR fantasy points the first two weeks. He should be passed on for a better tight end option by fantasy managers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Dawson Knox in Week 3.