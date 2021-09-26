Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

When starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with an injury in Week 1, backup Taylor Heinicke entered the game. Afterward, Fitzpatrick was diagnosed with a hip injury that will keep him out of action for weeks. In his first start for the season with the Washington Football Team, Heinicke was electric in a win against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns to only one interception on 34 completed passes in the team’s win last Thursday. It looked like a late-game pick was going to cost his team the game, but he was actually able to get the ball down the field and set his team up for the win. This gave him 20 fantasy points and has him as the QB11 going into Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills have given up fewer than 190 passing yards in each of the first two games though so this matchup may bring Heinicke back to earth.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While it may be tempting to do otherwise, sit Heinicke this week unless you are in a league that has more than 12 teams in it.