Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

While Antonio Gibson had a nice game this week for the Washington Football Team, he was barely able to finish as a top-30 running back in Week 2. Gibson is getting the carries, but it appears that the offseason reports about his working on his role in the receiving game may haven’t been as accurate as fantasy managers had hoped. In a back and forth game that came down to the wire, Gibson only had 13 carries and was a non-factor in the receiving game with his two receptions for four yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson was a highly drafted running back that hasn’t had the outcomes so far that fantasy managers were hoping for. In Week 1, Gibson finished as the RB24 in half-PPR scoring and his late 20’s finish in Week 2 doesn’t align with his ADP of RB12. Gibson managers need not worry long-term simply because Gibson is the clear lead back here and the production should come with his usage. The matchup this week is going to be yet another tough one though as the Buffalo Bills haven’t given up more than 62 rushing yards in a game this season so far.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Antonio Gibson this week.